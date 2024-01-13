Thane(Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked people to end dynastic politics as he toured the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra which is represented by Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister and president of the rival Sena faction Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a rally, he also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated visits to Maharashtra underline the state's importance in the coming Lok Sabha elections. "Bury dynastic politics and traitors," the former chief minister said.

Referring to Modi's speech at the inauguration of the trans-harbour Atal Setu on Friday, Thackeray noted that the prime minister made critical comments about dynastic politics.

Notably, Thackeray himself belongs to a political family, as his father Bal Thackeray was the founder of the Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya was a minister in the previous state government. "It is time we showed traitors their place," he further said, taking a swipe at Eknath Shinde who rebelled against Thackeray's leadership in June 2022 and brought down his government.

Modi himself will deny tickets to "traitors", failing which the people of the state will dump them along with the BJP in the dustbin in the coming elections, Thackeray said."Use and throw" was the BJP's policy, he alleged.