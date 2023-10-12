UDDHAV THACKERAY TRIED TO KILL NARAYAN RANE TWICE ELIMINATE EKNATH SHINDE NITESH RANE DEMANDS CBI PROBE

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday demanded a CBI investigation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray claiming that he tried to kill Union minister Narayan Rane twice and chief minister Eknath Shinde when he was with him.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad alleged that Thackeray tried to kill Shinde when he was the guardian minister of Gadchiroli in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Gaikwad said that had Shinde not left Thackeray then he would not have been alive now. He also questioned as to why Thackeray had denied Z plus security to Shinde.

Responding to the allegation, Rane said whatever Gaikwad told about Thackeray is true. Rane said that when Narayan Rane quit Shiv Sena, Thackeray had tried to kill him twice. Also, a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate Shinde, he said.

Earlier in April, Narayan Rane had himself said that Thackeray tried to give contracts to kill him. He said that he used to receive threat calls from people who were given contracts. Some of those people had told him that they had been given 'supari' to kill him.

"We have all the evidence and we want a thorough CBI inquiry into the matter," Nitesh Rane said. According to him, Thackeray banned most Hindu festivals when he was the chief minister and had never spoken against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Also Read: SC agrees to hear plea filed by Sharad Pawar faction for Maha Speaker to decide disqualification pleas against Ajit Pawar faction