UDDHAV THACKERAY SANJAY RAUT GRANTED BAIL IN DEFAMATION CASE FILED BY SHIV SENA MP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut were granted bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai on Monday for Rs 15,000 each in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.

The case relates to an article published in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamna' daily. Shewale, who belongs to the Eknath Sinde-led Shiv Sena faction filed a case alleging that the article aimed at defaming him. Thackeray is the chief editor of 'Saamna' and Raut is the executive editor.

Both Thackeray and Raut appeared before the court today and plead not guilty to the allegations. While Raut appeared in the courtroom in person, Thackeray was allowed appearance through a virtual conference. The next hearing in the case has been listed on September 14.

An article published in Hindi and Marathi in 'Saamna' on December 29, 2022, stated that Shewale has real estate investments in Dubai and Karachi. Refuting this, the Shiv Sena MP's attorney Chitra Salunke sought a clarification on these allegations on January 3, 2023. The party mouthpiece said that they got the information from an online platform where a woman was discussing the issue.

Following which, Salunke filed a criminal defamation complaint against Thackeray and Raut with the magistrate court. Along with this, he initiated a defamation lawsuit of Rs 100 crore in the Bombay High Court.

Shewale has sought action against the two leaders under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC. He alleged that the article aimed at tarnishing his reputation and political career by levelling false allegations.