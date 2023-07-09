Nagpur (Maharashtra): In his bid to strengthen the party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray is on a two-day visit to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Thackeray arrived at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here and was welcomed by his party workers. Uddhav Thackeray then left for Yavatmal. Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief will visit the 'Goddess Pohra' temple and offer prayers, sources said.

According to sources, Thackeray will meet office-bearers from Nagpur, Yavatmal, Washim, Amravati, and Akola districts and discuss a range of issues. He will reside in Amravati. On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray will hold an independent meeting of office bearers of Amravati and Akola.

The visit of Uddhav Thackery is considered important for his party after the current Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled from the undivided Shiv Sena. A lot of supporters of Uddhav Thackeray have joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Recently, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe left Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined hands with Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP has taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray over his visit to Vidarbha. Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, 'If Uddhav Thackeray had toured the state while he was in power, Eknath Shinde would not have joined us. One has to work hard and sitting at home does not help," Mungantiwar said referring to the fact that Uddhav Thackeray visited 'Mantralaya', the seat of power in Maharashtra, only twice during his tenure as Chief Minister.

