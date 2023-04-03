Sambhajinagar: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an election contest with him in Maharashtra. Uddhav said that while the BJP can use the popularity of Narendra Modi to its advantage, he will also seek the votes of those who are loyal to his father, the late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking at a rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday, Uddhav attacked the BJP saying that the saffron brigade is bent on stealing his identity associated with his father. He also added that the BJP will not last after the elections. "BJP is trying to steal my father's legacy," Uddhav alleged.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament, Uddhav said that if something is said about Prime Minister Modi, the BJP will cry that the OBC is being insulted. Uddhav recalled how Modi said that efforts are underway to malign his image and advised Modi to think about the image of the Opposition.

Uddhav accused the BJP of harassing Opposition leaders by conducting raids and arresting them. He also alleged that the BJP has inducted corrupt leaders from opposition parties into their party. The Shiv Sena leader had earlier taken offence at Rahul Gandhi's "I'm not Savarkar to apologise," barb during his maiden press conference after his disqualification. His party also skipped one of the opposition meetings called at Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

The Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena suffered a major blow when the Election Commission recognized the Eknath Shinde faction to be the 'real' Shiv Sena. Shinde, last year, managed to pull out a coup against the former Chief Minister by splintering defections within the ranks of the Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde managed to pull down the Maha Vikas Agadhi government spearheaded by Uddhav with the aid of the BJP. As a reward, the BJP gave Shinde the role of the Chief Minister.

Shinde alleged that Uddhav was not staying true to the ideals set by his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray. He also questioned the Sena's alliance with the NCP and Congress. He attacked Uddhav for softening his stand on Hindutva which his father held close to his heart.