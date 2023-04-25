TWO MEN ARRESTED IN MUMBAI FOR CHEATING ACTOR HER MOTHER

Mumbai The Mumbai police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly cheating a 27yearold actor by promising her a role in Hollywood web series and then sending her for an audition to the UAE s Sharjah city where she was later caught in an alleged drugs case an official said Sleuths of Unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused Ravi Bobhate and Anthony Paul who also cheated the actor s mother Pramila Pareira by promising her hefty commissions in real estate deals in Hyderabad he saidThe incident came to light when 56yearold Pareira approached the crime branch with a complaint that her daughter Krissan had been cheated under the pretext of providing her a role in Hollywood web series the official said According to the complaint accused Bobhate contacted her posing as a web series financer working on a project between India and the United Arab Emirates UAE and offered a role to Krissan who has worked in Hindi web shows movies and plays he saidAccordingly the complainant discussed the offer with her daughter and after meeting the accused person the schedule of her overseas journey for an audition was finalised said the official The actor was scheduled to go to the UAE s Dubai city but her air tickets were booked from Mumbai to Sharjah for April 1 and she was supposed to return on April 3 Around the same time Pareira went to Hyderabad with the second accused Paul to finalize a property deal he saidWhile in Hyderabad Pareira got a call informing her that Krissan has been caught at the Sharjah airport with opium and cannabis said the official UAE authorities informed the Indian embassy about the case and information was also shared with the Mumbai police Accused Paul told Pareira he has contacts in Sharjah and sought Rs 80 lakh from her to help her daughter he saidAt this point Pareira realised she and her daughter had been cheated and approached the crime branch with the complaint During investigation it came to light that Paul and Bobhate together hatched a conspiracy to cheat the motherdaughter duo said the official A first information report FIR was filed and the accused were arrested from different locations in Mumbai he said adding further probe was on PTI