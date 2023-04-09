Chandrapur: Two men were killed and five others, including a six-month-old child were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them in Govindpur in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district yesterday afternoon. The injured are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

The deceased, identified as Ashok Vibhishan Mendhe (62) and Gulabrao Poche (58), were residents of Nagpur. It was learnt that the group had gone to visit Satbahini temple when they were attacked by the bees. Two men went missing following which, the police and forest officials launched a search operation till late last night. Finally, Gulabrao was found in a critically injured condition while Ashok had died on the spot. Gulabrao was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

In the wake of a rise in incidents of bee attacks, the forest department has currently closed down Perjagad area. This apart, tourists have also been barred from visiting the temple in the area adjoining the forest after dark due to bee attacks. Although the forest department had already raised objections at allowing tourists in the forest area to ensure their safety, tour and travel operators of Nagpur often bring tourists here. They set up night camps, luring tourists of an excellent sunrise view. Dance programs and night mountain trekking are also organised.

Apart from bees, several wild animals including tigers, leopards and bears are also known to roam around the area. Four days back, a few people in Umred were attacked by bees and were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.