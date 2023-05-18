Dharashiv (Osmanabad) : The Tulja Bhavani Temple administration in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district has prohibited entry of devotees wearing half pants or 'indecent' clothes, a management official said on Thursday. The moved is aimed at ensuring that the sanctity of the religious place is maintained, he said.

The temple authorities have put up boards at the entrance asking devotees not to enter the premises in bermudas, half pants or any revealing clothes. The boards, addressing devotees in Marathi, read: "uncivilised dress, indecent clothes and those displaying body parts, half pants and bermudas (shorts) will not be allowed" in the temple. "Please keep Indian culture in mind," it read.

The temple management's public relations officer Nagesh Shitole said that the boards were put up at the entrance of Tulja Bhavani Temple today. He said that people visit temple with devotion and so it is important to maintain its sanctity. According to Shitole dress codes are in place at many temples across the country. Many temples have issued restrictions on the dress worn by devotees during their visit. Now onwards, similar restrictions have been brought in place here, he added.

Also Read: Ancient temple wall defaced with Khalistan Zindabad slogans in Punjab

Devotee Pratibha Mahesh Jagdale, who came from Solapur to offer prayers at the Tulja Bhavani temple, supported the decision on dress code. Welcoming it, she said that it will help to preserve our culture. A large number of devotees visit the famous temple of Goddess Tulja Bhavani located at Tuljapur in Osmanabad every year.

Tulja Bhavani Temple is a major pilgrimage site in Maharashtra. In view of the increasing crowds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a development plan for the temple in a campaign meeting in Tuljapur in 2014. Measures have been taken for developing the temple premises.