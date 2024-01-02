Mumbai/Pune: Mumbaikars woke up to the nightmare of without having milk and morning tea, two essential beverages which give them a head-start to day's work on Tuesday. The supply of milk was badly disrupted as thousands of trucks carrying chilled milk failed to reach the city and remain stranded at various locations on the national, inter-state or state highways.

Accordingly, a large number of Mumbaikars had to forego their favourite morning cuppa, either tea/coffee or even plain milk for the kids, as the local retailers could not deliver their daily quota of the creamy white nourisher, or in some areas the deliveries came very late, after 10 a.m. or so. Most trucks transporting chilled milk from cooperatives or farms and a handful of corporates in Maharashtra’s hinterland, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh have been held over as drivers have abandoned them since January 1 morning, according to the Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA).

The chilled milk is brought in insulated tankers to Mumbai daily from districts like Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Satara (Maharashtra), Indore, Dewas (both Madhya Pradesh) or Anand, Banaskantha, Surat and Mehsana (all Gujarat).“There is a need of around 50-60 lakh litres of chilled milk per day in Mumbai. Out of the required quantity, 60 per cent is cow milk and the rest is buffalo milk. Thousands of trucks are stuck midway, some have not started with the consignment for the origin point and many more are delayed en route,” MMPA Committee Member Chandan Hausilasingh Singh said.

As the Parliament recently passed the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) to replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), heavy vehicle operators across the country have gone on a three-day strike from Jan 1 against the provisions related to hit-and-run accidents in the penal law. The strike has partially hit normal life even as the All India Petrol Dealers Association said the the strike will not have any effect on the fuel supply.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Widespread strike by the heavy drivers was reported from several states with the heavy vehicle operators taking to streets and blocking vehicular traffic at many places.

The strike also led to gridlock at scores of places even as beelines of motorists were seen at petrol pumps amid speculations over the possible shortage of petrol and diesel due to the strike. The strike by the heavy vehicle operators was predominantly witnessed in Maharashtra where an estimated 70 percent of the 1.20 lakh heavy vehicle operators remaining off the road on the first day of the strike on Monday.

The truck drivers-owners' associations have called a 'chakkajam' protest to demand that the provisions related to hit-and-run accidents in the new penal law be revoked forthwith. With the petrol, diesel, tanker drivers are taking part in the protest, a panic buying of petrol and diesel was seen at petrol pumps where huge rush of motorists was seen. The panic buying was reported from Shahada, Nawapur, Taloda, Akkalkuwa along with Nandurbar city. Similar reports were received from other states including Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and others.

But Spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers Association Ali Daruwala clarified that the strike will not have any effect on petrol and diesel. “Tanker drivers of Indian Oil, HPCL, BBCL have called a strike against the new law of the central government. Rumors are spreading everywhere that petrol pumps will remain closed for three days from today across the state.

Due to this, on Monday night, a large number of citizens from everywhere, including Pune city, rushed to the pump. But the petrol pumps will not be closed from today. The strike of transporters across India will not affect the supply of petrol and diesel,” Daruwala said on Monday. Amid panic among the common people, the Maharashtra government has requested police to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the market amid the protest by truckers against a provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run road accident cases involving motorists.

The Maharashtra Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department has written a letter to all police commissioners and superintendents of police expressing concern about the stir and its effect on the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. The state level coordinator (oil industry) has requested the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department to intervene to resolve the ongoing impasse as truck drivers and petroleum product transporters were on strike in front of the Mumbai refinery on Monday, officials said.

It was observed that packed lorry drivers were on strike and not reporting to the plant due to which the operation of dispatching LPG cylinders in the market was hampered, the letter mentioned. The same was happening with other petroleum products like petrol, diesel and kerosene, as per the letter. Considering the effect of the strike, the Food and Civil Supply Department requested police to take necessary measures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of those products.

It also urged for appropriate action under the Essential Commodities Act against drivers and transporters for interruption of supply of petroleum products. The Food and Civil Supply Department also expected truckers to not get involved in untoward incidents and cause law and order problems. In the national capital Delhi, the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association has written to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members demanding revocation of the provisions related to the hit-and-run accidents in the newly passed BNS, Kapoor claimed that the newly passed BNS will lead to corruption.

“In case of hit and run, no driver intentionally causes an accident. We have seen many times that when a big car collides with a small car and people beat the driver badly. Some people also take wrong advantage of this. Therefore, such laws should not be implemented now which are not in the interest of the driver,” he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kapoor said, “We believe in road safety and accountability, but we also support the livelihood of thousands of hardworking individuals. We have high expectations from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are confident that they will reconsider this while discussing with the transport organizations regarding the amendment of this law”.