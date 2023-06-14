New Delhi Telangana Rashtra Samithi will now be known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Lok Sabha This announcement was made through an official circular on Wednesday The request for a name change was made by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president The party was renamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in October last year the Competent Authority has vide orders dated 1362023 approved the change of name of party Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi a circular from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said On October 5 last year TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the name change and the Election Commission approved the proposal on December 8 Rajya Sabha had already given its approval Meanwhile Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Maharashtra s Nagpur to inaugurate the new party office on Thursday With a focus on the Marathwada region of the state preparations are underway to establish a new party office in the city The BRS has been trying to expand its base with the start from Maharashtra Bharat Rashtra Samiti s entry into the Vidarbha region will mark the party s inroads into national politics Apart from inaugurating the new party office Telangana Chief Minister will also address a gathering of workers The chief minister will try to build a bonding with workers during the interaction programme The land of Vidarbha is fertile But the farmers suicide has become a cause of concern in Vidarbha in the past few years Our party s basic agenda will be to improve the condition of farmers The farming community will be given free electricity and free water The farmers will be given financial assistance per acre every year said Dyanesh Vakudkar of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti BRS Also read BRS leader K T Rama Rao claims southern states will suffer gross injustice when delimitation of Lok Sabha takes place