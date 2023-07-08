Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was allegedly gang raped by her employer along with his accomplices in Phaltan area of Satara district in Maharashtra last month, officials said. The main suspect in the case has been detained by the Satara district police while a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused who remain to be at large for the alleged sexual assault.

The woman hailing from Raigad area was working at the factory of the main accused and was living in a hut. In her complaint with the Satara police, the woman said that on the fateful day, her employer Balu Shailkh barged into their hutment and along with her accomplices gang-raped her. She said that the accused locked her husband in a room while carrying out the sexual assault.

The woman said that after the accused left the spot, she along with her husband and minor daughter left the place and reached their village. She said that initially she hesitated to report the sexual assault with her to the police. But she mustered courage after meeting the members of the women's labour union.

Later, the woman lodged a police complaint with the Satara police demanding action against the accused. A police official said that following the complaint by the woman, the main accused Balu Shaikh has been arrested while a manhunt has been launched to nab the others. Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh will hold a press conference to divulge more details over the alleged crime.