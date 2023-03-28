Chandrapur (Maharashtra): A month after Nepal government sent two Shaligram (non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu religion) stones to Ayodhya for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki, Maharashtra government is all set to send teak wood of rare quality for woodwork in the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Maharashtra's Chandrapur and Gadchiroli regions are known for their dense forests with an abundance of teak trees that produce high-quality teakwood. The wood - also used in the construction of Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom - is set to be used for woodwork in the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the first consignment will leave the FDCM depot on March 29. The Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (FDCM) is providing this premium-quality timber for the construction of the Ram temple.

According to environmentalist Suresh Chopane, teak wood found in the Chandrapur-Alapalli forests of India is considered the second-best in the world after Burmese teakwood. The Chandrapur teak is high in natural oils, making it highly resistant to rotting. This hardwood is durable and able to withstand extreme heat and cold. The teakwood from this forest can be left outdoors all year round, even in the snow or rain. Its protective oils make it resistant to moisture, which prevents it from rotting or splitting and also makes it invulnerable to termites.

Chopane further explained that this teak has an impressive lifespan due to its exceptional durability and strength. This wood can last for hundreds of years. The soil in Chandrapur provides the timber with the exact nutrients required to make it one of the best teak woods. Timber from Maharashtra is in great demand worldwide, not just in India.

The teak brought from Alapalli is stored at Ballarpur Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation in the Chandrapur district. Presently, there is a stock of 50 thousand cubic meters of wood here, including 20 thousand cubic meters of teak. This timber is sold through online auctions, and the auction lasts up to three minutes. The highest bidder gets to take the timber. Chopane added that there is a huge demand for teak from this area, which makes the turnover of FDCM hundreds of crores.

Chopane further stated that in the year 2021-22, FDCM generated a turnover of Rs 165 crores, while in 2022-23, timber worth Rs 140 crores have been sold so far. Teak wood was sold at its highest-ever price in January this year. Teak wood from Chandrapur is also being used in the construction of the new parliament building in Delhi.

Earlier, the sandstone used for the construction of the temple was sourced from Rajasthan, while the Shaligram stone was imported from Nepal. Now, at least 1855 cubic feet of top-quality teak will be sent to Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. The timber sent costs Rs 1.32 crore.

The use of premium-quality teakwood for the construction of the Ram temple is a matter of pride for the people of Maharashtra. The state has always been known for its rich natural resources, and the use of its high-quality timber in such a prestigious project will enhance its reputation further.

The Shaligram stones, a non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism, are believed to be sacred by Hindus. These stones are only found on the riverbanks of Kali Gandaki River, flowing through Myagdi and Mustang district. The river that started flowing south after the formation of the Himalayas 65 million years ago.is renowned in Hindu mythology, as Lord Vishnu took the form of the Shaligram Stone to defeat the demon king Hayagriva. Since then, the stone has been worshipped as a symbol of Lord Vishnu's power and believed to possess divine properties.