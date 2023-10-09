TOLL BOOTHS WILL BE SET ABLAZE IF MNS WORKERS ARE STOPPED FROM ENSURING SMALL VEHICLES ARE EXEMPTED FROM PAYING TOLLS RAJ THACKERAY

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday warned the state government that his party workers will set fire to toll booths in the state if they are stopped from ensuring that small vehicles are exempted from paying toll charges.

Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray alleged that toll booths are a means of livelihood for politicians in the state. I have sought an appointment with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the next couple of days. Will see what comes out of that meeting, otherwise, keeping the deputy chief minister's (Devendra Fadnavis) statement in mind, MNS workers will gather at every toll booth and ensure that four, three and two-wheelers are not charged tolls. If we are stopped, we will set it ablaze, Thackeray said.

Thackeray was referring to Fadnavis' statement on Sunday in which he said small vehicles are exempted from paying tolls. All political parties have come to power in the state in the last few years, but, none of them implemented their assurance of making Maharashtra toll-free, he said, alleging that toll booths are a means of livelihood for many politicians.