TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE TO STAY UNITED SANJAY RAUT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said to protect democracy the opposition parties need to stay united. His remarks came a day after leaders of 17 Opposition parties attended a crucial meeting at Patna in Bihar. The leaders decided that they would fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, the chief of 'Yuva Sena' attended the meeting, which was conveyed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence. It was also decided in the meeting that the next meeting of the Opposition leaders would be held on July 12 at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, where an agenda will be made. Raut also attended the Patna meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Uddhav Thackeray has said in the meeting that, if there won't be a power change in 2024, then this will be the last election." "So to protect democracy, we (the opposition parties) have to stay united and fight the election," added Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

After the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that the parties have different ideologies, but they have come together to save the diversity and integrity of the nation.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikharjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Membooba Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), CPI leader D Raja among others also attended the meeting. All the leaders lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led regime and the BJP over their policies.

