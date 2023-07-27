THREE YEARS ON BRIDGE APPROVED BY EKNATH SHINDE YET TO SEE LIGHT OF THE DAY

Thane (Maharashtra): A bridge approved by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde three years back is still on paper leaving the lives of villagers at risk in the ongoing monsoon in Thane.

When Shinde was the guardian minister, he sanctioned a bridge on the stream connecting Lokhandewadi to Dhasai in Murbad taluk. However, since the project is yet to be implemented students, patients and other villagers of Lokhandewadi have a harrowing time crossing this stream.

After coming to power, the Shinde-Fadvanis government advocated 'Decisions are fast, Maharashtra is fast'. However, in the remote areas of Shinde's district, there are no roads or bridges and the condition of tribal communities too has deteriorated.

Several projects are initiated for tribal development through the Public Works Department in Murbad Taluka of Thane district. But, locals alleged that the projects have remained only in paper and it is the contractors who are actually benefitting as they are still deprived of the basic amenities.

The Lokhandewadi tribal settlement in Rampur Gram Panchayat limits of Murbad Taluka is one such example of neglect. The tribal population of Lokhandewadi is around 150. The villagers have to go to Dhasai Bazar Peth, located four kilometers away, for their basic needs as there are no facilities in the village.

Due to incessant rainfall in Murbad taluka in the last five days, the stream has almost flooded. Recently, villagers had to carry a pregnant woman for four km by wrapping her with a sheet to reach the health center in Dhasai. Then, they somehow carried her in a bag to the government hospital. The stream next to their village is almost flooded and crossing it has become extremely dangerous, a villager said.

In 2011, Rupabai Bhau Vagh (age, 45) of the village was bitten by a snake at night. As the stream was flooded at that time, the villagers had to wait for the water level to recede but the delay in reaching the hospital caused the woman's death.

Since then, a demand was raised before the zilla parishad to build a bridge over the stream. In 2020, Shinde as the guardian minister of Thane district approved the bridge. Villagers alleged that a local BJP leader is trying to appease contractors of his own group through the project.