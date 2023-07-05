Solapur: In a tragic incident, three labourers died after being charred alive as a massive blaze broke out at a textile unit in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday,officials said. It is learnt that the fire broke out at the textile unit namely Rupam weaving mill located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area early morning on Wednesday.

As soon as the news about the fire incident broke, police along with the fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the fire. An official said that by the time the rescue team reached the spot, three labourers were trapped inside the unit amid raging flames. By the time the firefighters doused the fire, the three trapped workers had succumbed, an official said.

The deceased are said to be from Bihar. While the actual cause of the fire was not officially known, it is said that preliminary probe suggests that the fire was caused due to gas leakage from a LPG cylinder inside the textile unit, which was used for cooking by the workers. An official said that the bodies of the deceased labourers have been handed over to the police which has sent them for post-mortem.

The intensity of the fire can be gauged by the fact that as many as 10 water tankers had to be pressed into action to bring the raging flames under control. An official said that the affected textile unit Rupam weaving mill is owned by one Shashikant Mohan and Sita. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.