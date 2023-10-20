THREE MISSING CHILDREN RESCUED REUNITED WITH PARENTS IN THANE DISTRICT

Thane: The police rescued two boys and their eight-year-old sister a day after they went missing from their home in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The boys, aged 12 and 11, and their sister left their house in Kalyan town to go to school on Wednesday morning but did not return, senior inspector Ashok Honmane said. The parents went looking for the trio and filed a missing person's report on Thursday morning, following which police teams were dispatched to Kalyan, Thane and Khadavli, he said.