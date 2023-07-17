THREAT CALLS TO GADKARI 2005 IISC BENGALURU TERROR ATTACK CONVICT PASHA HAD VISITED NAGPUR TWICE SAY COPS

Nagpur: Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru terror attack convict Afsar Pasha, who was has been held for alleged involvement in threat and extortion calls made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, had visited Nagpur on two occasions and details of his stay were being ascertained, a police official said on Monday.

Pasha, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2005 terror attack on the prestigious educational facility in Karnataka, was brought from Belagavi jail to Nagpur on Saturday in connection with the threat-extortion calls. Pasha has visited Nagpur two times, including in 2003-04, and details of his stay and activities during this period are being ascertained, the official said.

A probe began after a threat and extortion call seeking Rs 100 crore was received on January 14 this year at the Nagpur-based public relations office of Gadkari. Another such call was received on March 21 and the probe zeroed in on Jayesh Pujari, a convict lodged in Belagavi jail in the southern state, police had said.

Pujari was brought to Nagpur on March 28 and two cases were registered against him under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code at Dhantoli police station. As per police, the probe revealed a connection between Pujari and Afsar Pasha, who was involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was also convicted in a 2012 case for recruiting operatives for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba there. (PTI)