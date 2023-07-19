THOSE WHO HAVE PROBLEMS WITH INDIA NAME ARE NON PATRIOTS SAYS SANJAY RAUT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that those creating controversies over the 'INDIA' name, which has been given to the alliance of 26 Opposition parties, are not patriotic.

"Those who are creating a controversy over the India name are not patriotic. Why are they creating a controversy? Isn't there a political party having India in its name? What is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it has Bharat (India) in its name," Raut told reporters on Wednesday morning.

The remarks by Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, came after sources said that Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar was hesitant to name the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' as it had NDA in it. The National Democratic Alliance, which is popularly known as NDA, is an alliance led by the ruling BJP.

"What was the meaning of (Prime Minister Narendra) 'Modi is India'? The BJP leaders used to chant such slogans. Listen to past speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he used to say 'Vote for India', what is its meaning? Every citizen in the country is India," Raut said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the one who floated a very catchy and relevant acronym INDIA for the new opposition alliance which was instantly liked by all the parties. Following it, the 26 opposition parties that attended the two-day Bengaluru meeting unanimously adopted the proposal to name their coalition as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' or INDIA.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut, attended the crucial second meeting of the Opposition parties in Bengaluru, which was conveyed by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

