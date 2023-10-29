THIS MAN FROM MAHARASHTRA SATISFIES HUNGER PANGS OF POOR WITH ROTI BANK

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): He is a man with a mission, who is to satisfy the hunger pangs of the poor. He deserves kudos as he has been feeding the poor for the past nine years. Yusuf Makati established the 'Roti Bank' near Ganj Shaheedan Masjid in the Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Yusuf Makati, who runs this 'Roti Bank', says that he has been running the 'Roti Bank' for many years, but he has never needed to cook the food, because the food for the bank comes from the function halls and homes. Every day many functions will be held in the city and we take the leftover food to serve the poor. Thus this Roti Bank is feeding many poor. There are four branches of Roti Bank in the city, which helps the poor serve 365 days. This Roti Bank provides free food in slum areas and hospitals in the city.

Yusuf Makati, who runs Roti Bank, says that during the wedding season, there comes a lot of food from function halls, and four deep freezers of this Roti Bank become insufficient. Hence, a large cold storage plant has been installed in front of the Roti Bank, in which food is preserved and later distributed to the poor.