THANE RUNOVER CASE COURT GRANTS BAIL TO ALL THREE ACCUSED

Thane (Maharashtra): A local court here on Monday granted bail to all three accused - Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge in the runover case on bail bond of Rs 15,000 each.

The trio was arrested on Sunday by the Thane Police and produced in the court, a day later. Ashwajit Gaikwad, an accused in the case, is the son of senior IAS officer Anil Gaikwad.

The three were first remanded in judicial custody and then given bail by First Class Judicial Magistrate PS Dhumal after their lawyer Rajan Salunke moved an application. In the plea, Salunke said all sections in the case are bailable and their custody was not needed for interrogation.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Mahesh Patil on Sunday had on Sunday in a message to the media stated, "The three were held at 8:50pm. A Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover that were allegedly used in the incident have been seized. Kasarwadavali police is probing further."

A woman was injured after her boyfriend allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident had taken place in the wee hours on Monday near a hotel on the Ghodbunder Road here.