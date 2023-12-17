Thane run-over case: SIT formed to probe incident; victim claims cops forced her to 'sign something'

Thane (Maharashtra): Thane Commissioner of Police (CP) Jai Jeet Singh on Sunday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the run-over case where Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad is an accused. Ashwajit is the son of the senior IAS officer Anil Gaikwad.

The Thane Police Commissioner also announced that the SIT will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav. A woman was injured after her boyfriend allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident had taken place in the wee hours on Monday near a hotel on the Ghodbunder Road.

"For a thorough investigation, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed under DCP Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav in the case in which Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad and others have been named as accused. All aspects are being considered. Statements of witnesses are being recorded and forensic evidence is being collected," said Thane CP Jai Jeet Singh.

Meanwhile, the victim Priya Singh claimed that policemen were forcing her to sign something, but she refused. "Last night some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. Because I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They were forcing me, saying that whatever will happen tomorrow, sign now. When I did not sign, they got angry and went away. I have great faith in the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the (Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde). I just want justice," she told reporters here.