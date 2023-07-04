Thane (Maharashtra): A businessman was duped of Rs 3.67 lakh by a cyber fraudster who posed as an electricity board official in Maharashtra's Thane district. No one has been arrested in this connection and further probe is underway, police said.

The complainant, a resident of Badlapur area, received a call from an unknown person on June 22. The caller informed him that he had unpaid bills that needed to be cleared. He also said that if the bill was not cleared immediately then the power supply would be disconnected.

The caller asked the man to download an app and pay the bill through it. The complainant's son downloaded the app and as instructed made a payment of Rs 100 to check whether it was functioning or not. After the payment, the caller asked for the man's mobile number.

As soon as the man's son shared the mobile number, he received alerts of money being debited from his bank account in quick installments. The man complained that a total of Rs Rs 3,67,760 lakh was deducted from his bank account.

He lodged a police complaint on Monday, based on which, police have registered a case against the unidentified person under relevant sections of the IPC, he said.

Also Read: Delhi Police nab four cyber thugs with FBI, Interpol help

In March, a senior citizen in Thane fell prey to cyber fraud and was duped of Rs 8.30 lakh while buying towels online. The woman found that Rs 19,005 was debited instead of Rs 1,169. A man posing to be from her bank's customer care department asked her to download an app for the refund. When she downloaded the app, a total of 8.30 lakh was debited in quick installments. She later filed a police complaint.