New Delhi: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has approached the Supreme Court just ahead of the pronouncement of order on disqualification plea against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs, questioning the meeting of the Maharashtra assembly’ speaker Rahul Narwekar with Shinde at his official residence on January 7.

In an application, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sunil Prabhu contended: “The present application has been necessitated in view of the alarming news that the Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, had a meeting with Eknath Shinde at his official residence on 07.01.2024, i.e., three days prior to the deadline of 10.01.2024, when the decision in disqualification petitions, inter alia, against Eknath Shinde is required to be pronounced”.

The application said the conduct of the speaker must inspire confidence and justify the constitutional trust reposed in its high office. “It is respectfully submitted that it is highly improper for the Speaker to meet Eknath Shinde just three days prior to deciding the disqualification petitions, inter alia, filed against Shinde. The Speaker, as the adjudicating authority under the Tenth Schedule, is required to act in a fair and impartial manner," read the application.

It added that the present act of the speaker "raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the decision-making process". “It is further respectfully submitted that the act of the Speaker in meeting Eknath Shinde just prior to the deadline for the decision at his residence is in violation of the legal maxim that justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done," said the application filed by advocates Nishanth Patil and Rajesh Inamdar.

The plea sought to bring to the notice of the Supreme Court the "alarming news" that the Speaker had a meeting with Shinde. “Therefore, the Petitioner is constrained to file the present application to place on record before this court these significant recent developments which are important for just adjudication of the present case”, said the application