Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Text on the walls glorifying Tipu Sultan triggered tension in the Kasba Bavada of Maharashtra's Kolhapur with some Hindutva outfits gathering at Bhagwa Chowk on Monday and demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and assured the crowd of strict action against the culprits.

According to official sources, the text glorifying Tipu Sultan was written on the walls in the Bhagwa Chowk area, which was noticed by the people participating in the 'Durga Daud', an event where people in large numbers run together as part of Navratri celebrations. Angered by this, people of the Hindutva outfits started protesting.

Sources further stated that on receiving the information about the protest, the police rushed to the spot to pacify the crowd. However, the people gathered there demanded strict action against the accused. Police Inspector Ajay Sindkar of Shahupuri Police Station and Police Inspector Tanaji Sawant also rushed to the spot. The police assured of immediate action against the accused