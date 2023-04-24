TELANGANA CM KCR TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETING IN MAHARASHTRAS AURANGABAD TODAY

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Aurangabad Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharasthra on Monday evening Sources said that a grand meeting has been organized at Jabinda Maidan on Beed Road The public meeting of the BRS party will start on Monday around 6 pm Many leaders and activists from Marathwada and other districts are expected to participate in the meeting The party has made adequate arrangements for transport for the participants The road from Shahanurmia Dargah to Godavari T Point has been completely closed for traffic from 5 pm to 10 pm Instead the police department has appealed the citizens to adopt diversions Adequate parking arrangements have been for the workers vehicles at different places in the Satara area on Beed road This will be KCR s second public meeting in Maharashtra A few months ago K Chandrasekhar Rao brought the BRS into the limelight by holding a meeting in Nanded The BRS has got a boost with the joining of various leaders Also read Khammam KCR promises Agnipath rollback free electricity to farmers if BRS is voted to power in 2024Besides the Telangana model has become a topic of discussion for all political parties due to the facilities provided to farmers and citizens in the state of Telangana Former MLAs from other parties along with office bearers joined the BRS party recently They include former Kannada MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav former Gangapur MLA Annasaheb Mane NCP National Vice President Maulana Kadir Vaijapur BJP office bearer Abhay Patil Chikgaonkar and farmer leaders Jayaji Suryavanshi and Kailas Tawar The party leaders have informed that former corporators and activists of some parties will also participate in today s public meeting It will be interesting to see what issues Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao raises in his speech at the event The party leaders had announced a month and a half ago that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao s meeting would be held in the city A few days ago the BRS leaders announced that the meeting will be held at Amkhas Maidan in the center However the police did not allow the meeting to be held there owing to some technical issues The police instead suggested two grounds as venues for the meeting But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not accept either As a result Jabinda Maidan on Beed Road was finally zeroed in after much deliberations