Mumbai Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party NCP Member of Parliament MP Suriya Sule who is the daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that her father was threatened through a website Sule revealed that she has received a threatening message on her personal WhatsApp Showing printouts of the messages Sule who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha told reporters here I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab He has been threatened through a website A similar threat has come from related accounts Also read Women s safety in Maharashtra hangs by thread Supriya SuleThe 53yearold Puneborn Sule who met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said she was seeking justice She also urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is in charge of the Home Department and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter Sule also submitted printouts of the screenshots of the threat to the police So I have come to the police demanding justice I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister Such actions are lowlevel politics and this should stop added Sule Officials of the Mumbai Police said that they are in the process of registering a First Information Report FIR in this regard at the South Cyber Police Station in the city In the past too Sharad Pawar who has held numerous positions at the Centre and in Maharashtra government had received death threats Meanwhile Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut has also claimed that he has been receiving death threats for the past couple of days In a letter sent to Devendra Fadnavis Raut said For the past two days I have been receiving constant death threats Similar calls are also coming to my brother and state Legislative Assembly member Sunil Raut Stop talking against the government of Maharashtra or else we will be beaten to death – this is the gist of the threat the Rajya Sabha member said He also sent the letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Also read Sharad Pawar Dialogue is key decision on new Parliament building could have been taken through itMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that his government has taken serious note of the threat received by Sharad Pawar The government has taken serious note of the threat received by senior leader Sharad Pawar and I have personally spoken to senior police officers and have given instructions for investigation Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and we all respect him His safety will be fully taken care of Instructions have been given to the police to increase security if necessary Shinde said in a Tweet Earlier Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also had assured that the police will take strict action as per the law “Maharashtra politics has a high tradition Although there are differences at the political level there are no differences of opinion Threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated In such a case the police will definitely take action as per law Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI Also read Uddhav Thackeray abroad Sharad Pawar meets Eknath Shinde