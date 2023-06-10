New Delhi Nationalist Congress Party NCP working president Supriya Sule on Saturday said that she will work diligently with all her colleagues to strengthen the party Sule along with Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel were appointed as working presidents by 82yearold NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during the 25thanniversary celebration program of the party in the national capital Puneborn Sule daughter of Sharad Pawar also said she was grateful to the NCP chief and all other senior leaders for bestowing her with this huge responsibility Also read Sharad s Power transfer Praful Patel Supriya Sule new working NCP presidents I am grateful to NCP President Hon Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders party colleagues party workers and wellwishers of NCPSpeaks for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Hon prafulpatel Bhai Sule who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha said in a Tweet Sule will also be in charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra Punjab and Haryana and Lok Sabha coordination She has also been given responsibility for the Women and Youth wing of the party founded by her father and PA Sangma in 1999 To my fellow members of the party because of whom we have come this far I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens added 53yearold Sule Pawar who has held several key positions in the Centre made the announcement in the presence of Ajit Pawar a senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Also read Threat to Sharad Pawar Supriya Sule meets Mumbai CP CM assures on safety