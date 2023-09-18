New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday fast-tracked the hearing on the disqualification petitions against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs and asked the Speaker to list the matter before him within a week and set a time schedule to decide disqualification pleas.

The apex court said that the Speaker has to abide by the dignity of the Supreme Court and four months have passed since its judgment, where the court asked the Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, to decide the fate of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, who were accused of anti-party activities.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Speaker to take up the matter immediately and he cannot say that it'll be taken in due course. “Let him list the matter next week. And tell us after two weeks what actions have been taken….”, said the Chief Justice, adding that the matter cannot go on indefinitely and wants to know the progress on the matter.

During the hearing, the apex court said the Speaker has to abide by the dignity of the Supreme Court and four months have passed since our judgment, and emphasised setting down a time schedule to decide disqualification pleas.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), submitted that his clients have filed three representations, on May 15, May 23, and June 2, but there was no response from the Speaker, and then they filed a petition in July in the Supreme Court and the court issued notice on July 14 and the matter was listed on September 14. Sibal said the Speaker says you haven't filed annexures and clarified that the Speaker has to file annexures, not his clients. Sibal stressed that these are proceedings of a tribunal and “your lordships can issue a mandamus in proceedings of a tribunal.”

Sibal stressed that there is an illegal government in place and this is a serious matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Speaker, took objection to the nature of submissions made by Sibal and said this was an attempt to ridicule a constitutional functionary and said that two days ago some 1500 pages were given to us by them. “Please forget about the ridicule...Kindly see the chart. I am not in any politics. I'm only here to answer factual queries and legal queries”, said Mehta.

The Chief Justice orally remarked that it appeared that nothing had happened and told Mehta that the Speaker had to decide the matter. The Chief Justice asked what did the Speaker do after the May 11 judgment by the court. Mehta said let us not forget one thing, the Speaker is a constitutional functionary. Sibal said he is a tribunal. Mehta said maybe acting like a tribunal, but we cannot ridicule him in front of other constitutional bodies.

On July 14, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on a petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu seeking a direction to expedite decision on the disqualification petitions against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

On May 11, the Supreme Court asked the Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, to decide the fate of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, who were accused of anti-party activities. Prabhu's petition contended that three subsequent representations have been submitted by the petitioner to the Speaker.

“The constitutional requirement of fairness enjoins upon the Speaker the obligation to decide the question of disqualification in an expeditious manner. Any unreasonable delay on the part of the Speaker in deciding the petitions for disqualification contributes to and perpetuates the constitutional sin of defection committed by the delinquent members”, said the plea.