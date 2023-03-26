Thane(Maharashtra): In a shocking incident an intoxicated specially-challenged man allegedly tried to burn his fellow passenger-also specially abled- in a compartment for physically-challenged persons on a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday night, GRP said on Sunday. They further revealed that the victim has been identified as Prasade Wadekar (35).

The incident took place on the local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kalyan around 11 pm on Saturday, police said. According to sources, there was a quarrel between the accused and Prasade Wadekar. At the same time, the intoxicated accused allegedly threw a narcotic solution at Wadekar and tried to set him on fire using a matchstick. The victim suffered burn injuries on his left hand and was admitted to KEM Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The Thane Railway Police has registered a case under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who managed to escape the scene. An investigation has been started into the matter and action will be taken as per law, police said.

