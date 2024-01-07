Solapur (Maharashtra) : The Hindu Jan Awach Morcha organised a public outcry march in Solapur city on Saturday evening when a stone pelting incident took place damaging about four shops. It happened as the march was leaving from Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Madhala Maruti area. The march was led by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and also Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

After the march, a large meeting was held at Kanna Chowk to demand the repeal of the Waqf Board Act. During their speeches, MLAS Nitesh Rane and Raja Singh were accused of creating communal tensions by making inflammatory speeches. The Solapur police have registered a case against both the MLAs besides several others at the Jail Road Police Station.

Protests started in Solapur as soon as the information was disseminated through the media. Prior to the march, the police took a written undertaking from the organizers of the Hindu Jan Awach that they hold the meeting peacefully. However, during the meeting, BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane and Raja Singh allegedly passed comments targetting a certain community.