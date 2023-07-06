NCP coup Day 5: Sharad Pawar faction national executive meeting in New Delhi today

New Delhi: The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called a national executive meeting in New Delhi today (July 6). The meeting comes after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar orchestrated a coup and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra on Sunday last.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has left his residence to attend the crucial meeting. Both the NCP factions - the one led by Sharad Pawar and the one belonging to Ajit Pawar held separate meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 5. During the meeting held at MET Education Institute in suburban Bandra, Ajit Pawar, who is now Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (DCM), made clear his chief ministerial ambitions.

Ajit Pawar also took a dig at his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar, saying leaders in the BJP retire at 75. Ajit Pawar, who represents the Baramati constituency, the stronghold of the Pawar family, also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the BJP came to power in 2014 at the Centre only due to the PM's charisma.

Sharad Pawar at a meeting of party workers at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai had asserted that the party symbol was with them. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said it has received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to NCP and the party symbol. The Commission said it has also received an email from Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil regarding disqualification proceedings initiated against nine rebel legislators.

Meanwhile, ahead of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) meeting, the workers of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation removed Sharad Pawar's posters and hoardings. Amid the crisis in the NCP, the Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress, the party's student wing, has displayed a poster designed on a scene from the film 'Baahubali - The Beginning', showing its character 'Kattappa' stabbing 'Amarendra Baahubali' in the national capital. NCP workers also removed old posters and hoardings featuring Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel outside the party office here. A new poster with 'Gaddaar' (traitor) written on it is being put up there.

Ajit Pawar led the rebellion in the NCP, the party founded by Sharad Pawar and PA Sangam in 1999, after he was sworn in as Maharashtra DCM. Eight other NCP MLAs including senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif, have backed Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar's close aid Praful Patel has also supported Ajit Pawar.

