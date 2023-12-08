Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune, 6 dead
Published: 40 minutes ago
Pune: At least six persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said.
The fire brigade received a call about the fire incident at the factory which is located at Talawade around 2.45 pm, said Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.
The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations, he said. "The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained," Singh added. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the commissioner informed.