SITUATION IN COUNTRY NOT FAVOURABLE FOR BJP AHEAD OF LOK SABHA POLLS SHARAD PAWAR

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Thursday asserted the political situation in the country is not favorable for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and pooh-poohed the saffron outfit's claim of winning more than 400 seats, saying it is out of power in several states.

Addressing NCP workers at a party conclave in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, he said after assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP announced several programmes and gave a host of assurances, but did not implement them and "cheated" people.

People have now started realising this, stated the former Union minister.