Beed(Maharashtra): Tuesday was the last time when Godawari, the wife of Pandurang Taware, the missing army man, spoke to her husband. Her anxiety grows with each moment as the news of sudden disappearance of army jawans after Sikkim cloud burst poured in. As Time ticks by and chances of his safe return appears dim, Godawari's concern further grows though she clings to last hope.

There is no trace of Pandurang Taware, who belongs to Maharashtra and is missing for the past three days. Godawari said her anxiety grew after he did not respond to calls. The army's list of missing jawans contians Pandurang's name, his wife Godawari said.

Pandurang belongs to Kakadhira in Patoda taluka of Beed district. Pandurang had Joined the army in 2009. He has been serving as nail in Mahar Regiment (18) for the last 14 years. He was stationed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab earlier.

He was sent to Gangtok two months ago. On Tuesday night, he left for Bengdubi unit. He last contacted his wife on mobile at 9.30 pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday,the Teesta river was flooded due to cloud burst in Sikkim.

A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on Wednesday. At least 21 people died and 102 people went missing after the tragedy struck the hill state.

The flood in Sikkim that started around 1.30 am was made worse by the release of water from Chungthang dam. A number of towans such as Dikchu, Singtam, and Rangpo located in the Teesta basin, have also been flooded. More than 3,000 tourists are stranded in different parts of Sikkim while some 166 people have so far been rescued, including the army man.