Shirdi (Ahmednagar): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the Sai Durbari in Shirdi with his family on the New Year eve on Sunday. Chouhan is a regular visitor at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and comes here for darshan every year.

After entering the temple premises, he and his family members bowed down before the deity. After darshan, he told mediapersons that likewise previous years he offered his prayers to Sai Baba for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country. "Good luck to all for the New Year ahead. May our country progress well under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Chouhan said that in the past, Madhya Pradesh was known as a sick state but now, it is among the progressive states. He said he prayed that Madhya Pradesh would continue to move forward and progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

According to the BJP leader, with the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, 'Ram Rajya' will prevail in the country. "Our hearts are filled with pride and excitement due to this," he said.

Chouhan was felicitated by Sai Baba Sansthan with a shawl and an idol of Sai Baba post darshan. His supporters hailed him raising slogans of 'Desh Ka Neta Kaisa Ho Shivraj Singh Jaisa Ho'. He is set visit the temple for darshan today as well. After which, he would go to Shanishinganapur to have Lord Shani's darshan.