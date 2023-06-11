Mumbai Maharashtra Shiv Sena Uddhav MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the latter should make efforts to resolve disputes and violence in Manipur instead of coming to Maharashtra to criticise Thackeray Sanjay Raut issued a strong counter to Amit Shah who criticised Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting held under BJP s Mahajansampark Abhiyan in Nanded yesterdaySanjay Raut said that Amit Shah s only focus was on elections but the people would trust Thackeray more than Shah and after 2024 they will know who will be staying with them Instead of coming to Maharashtra and talking about Thackeray here Shah should pay attention to what is going on in Manipur he saidThe Shiv Sena U MP further described Amit Shah as a big iron man of Gujarat which was why violence hadn t stopped in Manipur yet Riots are happening in states including Maharashtra who is responsible for it Why are Hindus being killed in Kashmir Who is responsible for it Sanjay Raut asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party itself should think about these questions Our stand on Muslim reservation is that no one should get a reservation on the basis of caste or religion We have already supported triple talaq Shiv Sena has always been ahead for what is in the interest of the country and the nation If you had not supported the dishonest chief minister today would not have sat Sanjay Raut saidAlso Read Amit Shah accuses Uddhav Thackeray of betraying BJP for CM s post after 2019 Maha pollsThe MP expressed concern that law and order have been thrown to the winds under the leadership of Amit Shah Shiv Sena is a real tiger Tiger is the symbol of Shiv Sena They come to hunt wearing fake tiger skins And when real tigers come they take off their skins and run away Raut saidObjecting to Amit Shah s statement on the betrayal of the BJP by Thackeray Sanjay Raut said today s government was a vivid example of who harmed whom The group that split from the Shiv Sena has now been taking shelter in the lap of the BJP the MP said