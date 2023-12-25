SHIV SENA SHINDE FACTION BJP SLAMS UDDHAV THACKERAY OVER HIS REMARK ON RAM TEMPLE DARSHAN

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Shinde faction and BJP on Monday slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his remark 'Ramlalla is not a property of BJP' on Union Minister Amit Shah's statement on a free darshan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for people of Madhya Pradesh if BJP comes in power.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Shinde faction spokesperson Arun Sawant said, "This statement of Uddhav Thackeray shows his lack of faith in Lord Ram. What is wrong if someone provides a free darshan of the temple? People from your party also take people to many places for free of cost. Now if Amit Shah says that Ramlalla will be given free darshan, what is wrong with that? Uddhav Thackeray should withdraw this statement."

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray saying the people have decided to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again and those who are struggling to save the family have gone haywire. Shelar, a former Maharashtra minister, referred to Matoshree, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra. Shelar urged Thackeray, who moved away from the BJP to join hands with the Congress and the NCP, to chant the name of Lord Ram.

Speaking at an event in Mira Bhayandar on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said, "In Madhya Pradesh, our Home Minister said if you vote us, we will provide Ramlalla free darshan to all in Ayodhya. Is Ramlalla your property?"