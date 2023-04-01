Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has allegedly received death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang after which police have launched an investigation into the matter, sources said on Saturday. Police have detained one suspect in the case. Raut, who lodged a complaint with the police in the matter, said that he received a threatening text message on his phone.

In the message, the sender, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Raut on the pattern of Punjabi singer-turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, Raut said in his complaint. Sources said that the message read, “Meet me in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47”. A police official said that following Raut's complaint and given the sensitivity of the matter, an investigation was launched into the matter.

Also read: Riots on Ram Navami were government-sponsored: Sanjay Raut

He said that one suspect has been detained from Pune in the case after the number from which Raut received the threat message was traced to him. The suspect is being questioned in the case while further probe is going on. Lawrence Bishnoi, a dreaded gangster, who had claimed the responsibility after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in May last year, is lodged in the jail in the case.

Bishnoi had also issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan with the messgae that he will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala". The accused, Dhakad Ram who is a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested and handed over to Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.

Pertinently, in February, Raut had claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde had “hired contract killers to kill me” thereby creating a sensation in the political quarters in the state. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a probe into Raut's claims.