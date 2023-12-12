SHIV SENA LEADER SANJAY RAUT FACES LEGAL ACTION OVER ARTICLE AGAINST PM MODI IN PARTY MOUTHPIECE

Yavatmal: Yavatmal police on Monday registered an offence against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for writing an allegedly objectionable article against Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', an official said.

The complaint was filed against Raut, who is the executive editor of the paper, by Yavatmal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convener Nitin Bhutada, the official said. As per the complaint, Bhutada claimed Raut had written the article against PM Modi on December 11.

A case was registered against Raut under sections 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (2)(Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 124 (A) (Sedition.--Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Umarkhed police station for promoting enmity between different groups and other offences, the official confirmed.

The legal action is a reflection of the growing political conversation around the purported content of 'Saamana,' since Raut is now being investigated for his editorial position.