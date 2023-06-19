SHIV SENA FOUNDATION DAY LEGACY WAR BREAKS OUT BETWEEN UDDHAV AND SHINDE FACTIONS

Mumbai: On Shiv Sena's 57th anniversary, the second such occasion after its split, two rival factions of Shiv Sena -- one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and its rival Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray-- are bracing for a show of strength.

Shinde is set to address a rally at Goregaon, while Thackeray will do the same at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion on Monday. A day before, the two sides unleashed a poster war to assert and claim Sena’s legacy On Sunday. Shinde faction put up hoardings which comprised images of the late founder Bal Thackeray along with his political mentor late Anand Dighe. The hoardings also had photographs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a map of Maharashtra in the backdrop.

Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a jolt after MLC Manisha Kayande joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleging that Uddhav Thackeray. She alleged inaccessibility of party leaders for receiving feedback on the party affairs. Kayande also accused partry men of asking for money from women in the Thackeray faction.

The photograph of CM Eknath Shinde has also been featured in the hoardings . Meanwhile, the posters of Shiv Sena (UBT) had pictures of the late Bal Thackeray, his son Uddhav and and grandson Aaditya. The poster war just before the elections of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has added zing to the rivalry between two factions of Shv Sena.

Founded on June 19, 1966 by late Bal Thackeray, the party came up with a call to unite 'Marathi manoos' and empower them to fight for their rights. Shiv Sena is split into two parties today after 57 years of its formation. Uddhav Thackeray is heading a MLAs and seven MPs faction. Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion, had 40 MLAs and 13 MPs in his side.

On Monday, Devendra Fadnavis said Eknath Shinde is carrying legacy of Bal Thackeray. "Heartfelt greetings to Shiv Sena lead by Eknath Shinde for carrying the ideology of founder leader late Bal Thackeray," he wrote. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s flag displayed ‘bow and arrow’, whereas Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) used a ‘flaming torch’. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at BJP, Modi, Shah and Fadnavis at Worli office.