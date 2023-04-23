Jalgaon Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the death warrant of the Eknath Shindeled Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 1520 days Talking to reporters Raut a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray s Shiv Sena UBT said his party was waiting for court s order and expecting that justice will be doneThe Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court s judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs of Shinde s party who revolted against the Thackeray leadership The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 1520 days The death warrant of this government has been issued It is now to be decided who will sign it Raut claimedThe Shiv Sena UBT leader had earlier claimed the Shinde government will collapse in FebruaryIn June last year Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party s split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which also comprises the NCP and Congress led by ThackerayShinde later tiedup with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP to form government in Maharashtra On June 30 2022 Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy The apex court last month reserved its verdict on a batch of crosspetitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year s political crisis in the state PTI