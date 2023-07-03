Hyderabad: Ajit Pawar's revolt has cost the NCP dear with the struggling party licking its wound just a year ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Sharad Pawar's 'wily' nephew foxed him when talks of opposition unity are going on in full swing denying the uncle any chance to emerge as a fulcrum of opposition unity.

There have been rumblings in the ranks of the NCP over the party's successor's post. The denial of significant party post has not gone down well with Ajit Pawar whose sudden volte-face seems to have put to rest the chance of revival of the struggling party which appears to be gasping for breath with it's old and ailing supremo struggling to keep the flock together.

Moreover, the NCP patriarch, much-known for plotting the rival party's doom, is beaten in his own game by his nephew, who had learnt rudimentary lessons of politics from the veteran politician. Maharashtra politics is known for its volatility and surprises but the timing and suddenness of Ajit Pawar's decision to change colours and join the BJP are indicative of the fact that the saffron party has got its calculations right in the nick hour.

The move has sparked quick reactions from the saffron party's rivals. “Eknath Shinde is being removed…” cried a desperate Uddhav Thackeray faction Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

A day after NCP Leader Ajit Pawar joined Maharashtra Government and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of state, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Monday predicted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified.

"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," he added.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other party legislators also joined the National Democratic Alliance government in the state. Hours after Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party leaders joined the Maharashtra government, a visibly hurt Pawar said, "This is not 'googly', it is a robbery" and that he was worried about the future of those who left the party.

Rival parties see the saffron party's political opportunism in getting Ajit Pawar into the Shinde-Fadnavis camp.

How did the drama unfold?

The coup is learnt to have been in the making during the last week of April. Leaders, who are in the inner circle of Ajit Pawar suggested he partner with the BJP though everything was close under wraps.

May 2: Sharad Pawar's sudden announcement that he wanted to step down from the NCP president post set off a buzz about his possible successor with Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar joining the race.

May 3, 4: The NCP workers joined protests across Maharashtra and demanded that Sharad Pawar continue as the president.

May 5: A high drama was enacted when a committee formed by Sharad Pawar rejected his decision to step down.

June 10: Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule's appointment as working president of NCP along with Praful Patel created disunity in the NCP as Ajit Pawar, without any significant party post, felt 'betrayed.'

June 21: Ajit Pawar declared that he won't continue as Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, and asked for bigger responsibility in the party.

June 27: Days after the Opposition unity meet in Patna, PM Narendra Modi lashed out at 'dynast' Sharad Pawar in a Bhopal speech. It created the ground for crack in the NCP ranks.

June 28: The BJP mandarins called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had earlier threatened to quit the government if Ajit Pawar joined along with NCP MLAs, for a meeting in New Delhi. Ajit Pawar was also called in.

June 29: Devendra Fadnavis hinted about cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

July 2: Ajit Pawar convened a meeting with NCP MLAs, and joined the ruling government with nine MLAs with a claim that NCP MLAs are with him.

July 3: Sharad Pawar sacked three party leaders for attending the oath ceremony of his nephew Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday.