Baramati: Members of the Pawar family, including NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, met at the home of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Baramati in Pune district to celebrate Bhau Beej on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, their sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar along with other members of the Pawar family gathered at the deputy CM's home located Katewadi area of Baramati.

Every year, members of the Pawar family come together during Diwali to celebrate Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej in Baramati. This is the first Diwali of the family after Ajit Pawar broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to be a part of the government.