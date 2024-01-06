Mumbai/Hyderabad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar triggered yet another political controversy by not only sharing the dais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but also sharing pictures with the CM on his X handle. Only two days ago, Sharad Pawar launched a no-holds-barred criticism saying that the BJP government at the Centre is promoting 'Hindutva fascism' and BJP is part of the Eknath Shinde alliance government.

It may be recalled that Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde Cabinet as the Deputy Chief Minister after breaking away from the party. Ever since the Maratha strongman has been changing his political strategies with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind. His sharpest criticism of the BJP came two days ago when he said that the political fortunes were not conducive for the saffron party.

The latest pics were shared by Sharad Pawar on X about a Marathi conference. Along with pics, he posted a comment, "Addressed the audience at the 100th All India Marathi Natya Sammelan 2024 held at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune." In his post, Sharad Pawar mentions the names of the organisers, including the convenor of the meeting and Minister of State for Industries Uday Samant.

With the Lok Sabha elections just three to four months away, both the ruling BJP and the opposition India Bloc leaders are stepping up offensives and counter-offensives to gain an early upper hand. The lack of consensus on India Bloc's Prime Ministerial candidate has drawn sharp criticism from the saffron leaders, who claimed that there is no alternative to PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections as well.