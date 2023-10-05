New Delhi: A day before the Election Commission's hearing on the warring factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the "BJP should change its election symbol from 'Lotus' to 'Washing Machine' as there are plenty of examples of leaders who were called corrupt but as soon as they joined the saffron party, they become "clean".

Addressing the NCP Extended Working Committee at the Constitution Club of India here, the former Union Minister attacked the BJP for misusing central probe agencies to settle political scores. "Did anybody hear of ED or CBI a decade ago? This doesn't mean that these agencies never existed. But they were never used for settling political goals. But under the Modi regime, these agencies are being used to selectively target opposition and media," said Pawar.

On the split within the NCP which has put Sharad Pawar's led faction into political crisis, the veteran politician said: "The way these 8 ministers were given the ministerial portfolios, the whole country witnessed it. Now they claim that they have authority over the NCP and its symbol. Let me tell you that when they were all sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet, they all came to meet me. At that time, they told me that they were being threatened by ED and they had been told to either join BJP or face ED's wrath."

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split on July 2 after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, creating political shockwaves in Maharashtra. On NCP's plea which the Election Commission will hear on October 6 and is likely to announce the verdict, Pawar said that he hopes that the Election Commission will do justice. "All eyes are on the poll panel," he said.

"Everybody knows who is the leader of NCP. But there are some people who want to take over this party and its symbol. But even if they take away the symbol, people will continue to support us. People cannot be fooled," senior Pawar said.