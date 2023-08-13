Pune: In a major development in Maharashtra politics, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president Sharad Pawar reportedly held a "secret" meeting with his nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who spearheaded a split in the party and joined the BJP-Eknath Shinde government on Saturday. The meeting has triggered speculations in the political circle.

Though none of the leaders have made any comments after the meeting, it is being speculated that Ajit Pawar came with a proposal for his uncle, Sharad Pawar to join the government. Sources said Sharad Pawar has turned down the proposal. It has been learnt that the 35-minute-long meeting was arranged by NCP state president Jayant Patil.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said that they learnt about the meeting from the media and it is creating confusion among all. Sharad Pawar has already clarified that he will not join the BJP.

But, the meeting has left both party workers and the Opposition parties confused. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded a clarification from Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Kakasaheb Kulkarni said that being relatives the two may have met for some family matters. Congress leader Sachin Sawant has tweeted a video showing the conversation between actors Kader Khan and Johnny Lever. "Is this the current status of Ajit Pawar group?" he questioned the Ajit Pawar group through this video.

As the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MHA)-led government accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to topple it in the past, the Congress and Shiv Sena are now alleging that the same central agency is being used to split the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Patil's relatives have received an ED notice recently and it is being speculated that the meeting between the uncle and nephew may have taken place in connection with the agency's operation.

Sharad Pawar is on a visit to Solapur today. He is going to attend the Bhumi Puja of IT Park. The commemoration ceremony and the unveiling of the memorial of the former minister late Ganpatrao Deshmukh will be held at Sangola. Both Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will share the dais at the programme.