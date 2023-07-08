Nashik (Maharashtra): Amid the ongoing crisis in his party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday will kick-start his Maharashtra tour to garner support from the people. He will address a rally at Yeola in Nashik district, which is considered a bastion of rebel NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, an MLA from Baramati constituency, led a rebellion in the party after he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena BJP government. Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, while eight other MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Patil, Sanjay Bansode, and Aditi Tatkare took oath as Maharastra Ministers.

Also read: 'I'm the president of NCP...82 or 92, I'm still effective': Sharad Pawar to nephew Ajit; Rahul Gandhi shows support

The NCP in a Tweet said, "NCP National President Sharad Pawar will start his statewide tour from Yewla today. Let us once again show that we all stand with respected Sharad Pawar. Let's meet today at 4 PM at Yevala, Nashik."

Newly appointed Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Jitendra Awhad, who has remained with the 82-year-old former Union Minister, informed that senior Pawar would reach Nashik from Mumbai at around 12 in the noon. Awhad said from Nashik, Sharad Pawar would proceed to Yeola.

A day after Ajit Pawar's coup, Sharad Pawar visited 'Pritisangam', the memorial of his mentor and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan at Karad in the Satara district. Sharad Pawar had hit back at Ajit Pawar, who took a jibe at his age, saying whether 82 or 92, he was still effective.

Now expelled NCP leaders, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, both considered close aides of Sharad Pawar, have backed Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has claimed the support of maximum NCP MLAs. NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Also read: Rohit Pawar predicts Lok Sabha polls by December citing official instructions to keep EVMs ready