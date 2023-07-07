Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday lashed out at the newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar, who had taken a jibe at Sharad Pawar over his age, saying the 82-year-old NCP supremo has always inspired them.

"He (Sharad Pawar) always inspires us. Balasaheb Thackeray was 84-86 years old, we always drew inspiration and strength from him. It is not about the age," Sanjay Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, told reporters here.

Also read: In late-night huddle CM Eknath Shinde discusses Cabinet expansion with Fadnavis

In a major political development in Maharashtra, 63-year-old Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in the party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena BJP government in the state. Eight other expelled NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil, were sworn in as Maharashtra Ministers.

Ajit Pawar during a rally of his group in suburban Bandra had asked Sharad Pawar to take a rest from politics by citing the example of BJP leaders, who retire at 75. Sharad Pawar had hit back at his nephew saying 82 or 92, he was still "effective".

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut, who is the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Due to Ajit Pawar, they (the Eknath Shinde faction) left Shiv Sena, and now they have joined each other. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his 40 thieves are saying that they are with us, this is all pretence."

Raut also said that there was no need for mediation to talk to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. "Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are brothers. My friendship with Raj Thackeray is known to everybody. Our political paths have separated but we have shared a large part of our lives with each other. We still have an emotional attachment," added Raut.

Also read: 'I'm the president of NCP...82 or 92, I'm still effective': Sharad Pawar to nephew Ajit; Rahul Gandhi shows support