SHARAD PAWAR HAD A CHANCE TO BECOME PRIME MINISTER TWICE NOW HE SHOULD RETIRE SAYS FRIEND CYRUS POONAWALA

Pune (Maharashtra): Cyrus S Poonawalla, the Managing Director of Serum Institute of India, on Wednesday, said that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar twice had the chance to become the Prime Minister but he missed it on both occasions and now owing to age factor, the veteran politician should now retire.

"What I feel is that Sharad Pawar twice had an opportunity to become the Prime Minister, but he did not utilise it. He is a brilliant man and could have served the people. I feel that now since he is aged, he should retire (from politics)," Cyrus S Poonawalla told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

82-year-old Sharad Pawar, who has held numerous positions in his political career, is facing one of the toughest battles after his nephew Ajit Pawar orchestrated a coup in the party founded by him and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena BJP government in Maharashtra.

Pune-based Cyrus Poonawala, a recipient of Padma Shri, and Sharad Pawar, a former Union Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister have been friends for several decades. Cyrus Poonawala, whose company is the largest vaccine producer in the world said, "I am just saying that he is aged now, I am also aged and he should (take) rest."

82-year-old Poonawala also lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, the country's third lunar mission. "Of course, it is a great achievement and honour that what we did - soft landing, not because soft landing, but we are the first country in the world, compared to other countries like the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, but we have beaten all of them, it is a great victory for our country," added Poonawala.

